Lively has an illness and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, according to Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth.
Lively was not present at the morning shootaround, and it sounds like he could become a game-time call. Maxi Kleber (toe) is also questionable, so we could potentially see a lot of Dwight Powell on Wednesday evening.
