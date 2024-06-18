Lively chipped in two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 106-88 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Lively struggled playing on the road in the NBA Finals, accumulating six points and 16 rebounds in three games. However, in two games in Dallas Lively posted two double-doubles. This more closely resembled the rest of his successful playoff run, during which he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 66.7 percent in 16 games. Overall, the 20-year-old had a successful rookie season, and he will look to increase his production next year.