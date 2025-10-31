default-cbs-image
Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Lively will miss his third consecutive game due to a right knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Rockets. Dwight Powell is likely to see an uptick in playing time, especially if Daniel Gafford (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out.

