Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Remaining out vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Lively will miss his third consecutive game due to a right knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Rockets. Dwight Powell is likely to see an uptick in playing time, especially if Daniel Gafford (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out vs. Indiana•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Limited by foul trouble•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Fourth-year option picked up•