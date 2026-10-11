Lively (foot) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Lively underwent right foot surgery in December after appearing in just seven regular-season games in 2025-26, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to play again. Mavericks president Masai Ujiri said Lively has progressed to shooting and is working toward running on the court, while head coach Dusty May said the center is moving well but has a unique return-to-play protocol given all of his missed time in recent years.