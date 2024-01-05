Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Lively sprained his ankle during Wednesday's blowout win over Portland and will miss the rematch. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Minnesota. In Lively's absence, Dwight Powell should pick up extra playing time.
