Lively (neck) has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lively was initially deemed doubtful for Tuesday's matchup due to his neck sprain, and he'll officially be forced to miss at least one game as the Mavericks attempt to close out the series. It's unclear whether Lively will be able to return if the Western Conference Finals continue past Tuesday or if the Mavericks advance to the NBA Finals, which begin June 6. Dwight Powell is a candidate to see increased playing time in Lively's absence.