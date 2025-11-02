default-cbs-image
Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Lively will miss his fourth straight game due to a right knee sprain, with his next opportunity to return coming Wednesday against the Pelicans. With both him and Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, Daniel Gafford is likely to remain in the starting lineup, while Dwight Powell could see increased opportunities.

