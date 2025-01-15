Lively (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
This is an expected update from the Mavericks, but fantasy managers will have to wait for more clarity regarding the severity of his sprain -- it was previously reported that X-rays came back negative. With Lively out Wednesday, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are candidates to see increased minutes.
