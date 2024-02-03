Lively (nose) won't suit up for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively was considered doubtful prior to this update, and the Mavericks will be without their starting center for a second straight game. He'll also miss at least Monday's game against the 76ers, as he's scheduled to have a procedure to reset his nose.
