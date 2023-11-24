Lively (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

The Mavericks are still calling Lively's injury a contusion, so this may just be a day-to-day issue. Lively's next chance to play will be Tuesday against Houston, as the Mavericks are fortunate to have a couple of days off after Saturday's game. With Lively sidelined, the Mavericks could turn to Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes to pick up the slack.