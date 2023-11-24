Lively (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
The Mavericks are still calling Lively's injury a contusion, so this may just be a day-to-day issue. Lively's next chance to play will be Tuesday against Houston, as the Mavericks are fortunate to have a couple of days off after Saturday's game. With Lively sidelined, the Mavericks could turn to Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes to pick up the slack.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return after ugly fall•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Grabs double-digit boards in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Just misses double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Set to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't suit up Wednesday•