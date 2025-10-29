Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lively will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right knee. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Detroit. Anthony Davis will likely shoulder the responsibilities at center Wednesday, with Naji Marshall being in line for more playing time at power forward.
