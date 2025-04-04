Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
After returning from a 36-game absence against the Hawks on Wednesday due to an ankle fracture, Lively will not suit up for Friday's game against the Clippers to manage the injury. Dallas will likely lean on Daniel Gafford, Kai Jones and Dwight Powell in Los Angeles.
