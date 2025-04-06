Lively (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Lively was one of several Dallas players who were deemed probable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and the upgrade to available shouldn't be surprising. The Mavericks won't have Daniel Gafford (knee), so Lively should see heavy minutes in the frontcourt regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Lively has made just one appearance since the All-Star break, notching four points, five rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes in a win over the Hawks on April 2.