Lively (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Lively will return to action after missing the Mavericks' previous 36 games due to a right ankle stress fracture. Dallas is finally starting to get healthy in the frontcourt, with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and now Lively all returning to action recently following extended absences. Lively will likely be operating with a minute restriction in his return.