Lively (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Lively will return to the floor for the Mavericks on Wednesday after a 36-game absence due to an ankle injury. Dallas is finally starting to get healthy in the frontcourt, with Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford returning to the lineup recently after an extended absence due to injuries.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Practices, listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out Monday, could return this week•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Upgraded to questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not playing Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Unlikely to play vs. Chicago•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Set to practice in G League•