Lively (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Rockets, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Lively will miss his third straight game Friday due to a left ankle sprain. Dwight Powell will likely continue to start in the rookie center's absence. Lively's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with San Antonio.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: No return timetable•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Done for night with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Active on both ends Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Grabs 16 boards in win•