Lively contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 148-143 victory over the Hawks.

The rookie center just missed recording his eighth double-double while posting his most rejections since he swatted away a career-high seven against the Thunder on Dec. 2. Since returning from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, Lively has pulled down double-digit boards three times in five games, averaging 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes a night while shooting an eye-popping 80.8 percent from the floor.