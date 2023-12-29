Lively finished with two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

After going for 20-and-10 against the Suns sans Jusuf Nurkic on Christmas, Lively has hit a wall over the past two games. Going up against Jarrett Allen in Cleveland and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, Lively has totaled six points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 40 minutes while committing nine fouls. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic, as the rookie has been fairly inconsistent all year but has generally looked better as the season has gone along. Next up is a matchup against the Warriors on Saturday -- a potential get-right game versus a team lacking skilled size.