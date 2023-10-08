Lively scored two points (1-2 FG) while adding four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 preseason loss to the Timerbwolves.

While the rookie center got bullied at times down low by Rudy Gobert, Lively still managed to make an impact on the defensive end. The 12th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft isn't necessarily guaranteed a starting spot right away for Dallas, but with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (groin) carrying the scoring load, Lively likely just needs to hold his own at the other end of the court to maintain a significant role in the frontcourt rotation.