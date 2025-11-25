Lively (foot) will miss the next three games and will be re-evaluated in seven-to-ten days, the Mavericks announced Tuesday.

This follows up a previous report from NBA reporter Marc Stein that indicated the Mavericks were fearful of the center missing extended time. Lively is currently being evaluated for swelling and discomfort in his right foot, and that's notable since it's the same foot he had offseason surgery on. This means Lively will be sidelined through Dec. 1, with an earliest possible return date of Dec. 3 against the Heat. Fantasy managers should brace for a longer absence, however. In the meantime, Daniel Gafford is likely to see a bump in fantasy appeal.