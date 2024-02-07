Lively (nose) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Lively will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to a broken nose. He underwent a procedure to reset the nose Monday, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. His next chance to do so will be Saturday against Oklahoma City.
