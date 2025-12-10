Lively (foot) will undergo season-ending surgery, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Lively sought multiple opinions on his right foot, but it was determined that this was the best course of action. Lively is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season. He made just seven appearances in 2025-26, posting averages of 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Daniel Gafford is likely to have a higher floor in fantasy following this news, and Moussa Cisse is likely to receive more opportunities.