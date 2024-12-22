Lively racked up 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 victory over the Clippers.

Lively led the way for Dallas in the paint Saturday, leading all Mavericks in rebounds and blocks while adding a pair of steals and concluding as the lone player with a double-double. Lively has recorded a double-double in five contests this season, hauling in 10 or more boards in eight outings.