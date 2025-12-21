Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Undergoes surgery on right foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively successfully underwent surgery on his right foot Sunday.
Lively sought out multiple opinions on his right foot, but it was ultimately determined that season-ending surgery was the best course of action for the third-year center, and he's expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will continue to serve as the main big men for Dallas behind Anthony Davis in Lively's absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Considered out indefinitely•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Still out•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: To miss at least three games•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Could miss extended time•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Monday•