Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Unlikely to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Lively is in danger of missing a seventh straight game due to a knee issue. Daniel Gafford (ankle) will likely remain in the starting lineup if Lively is ruled out once again, with Dwight Powell likely getting a boost in minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out through weekend•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Remaining out vs. Detroit•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out vs. Indiana•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not expected to play Wednesday•