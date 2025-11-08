default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lively (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Lively is in danger of missing a seventh straight game due to a knee issue. Daniel Gafford (ankle) will likely remain in the starting lineup if Lively is ruled out once again, with Dwight Powell likely getting a boost in minutes off the bench.

More News