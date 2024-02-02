Lively (nose) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
A previous report suggested that Lively would be questionable for Saturday's matchup, but he's officially deemed doubtful on the Mavericks' initial injury report. Regardless of whether he's able to suit up Saturday, he's been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers since he plans to undergo a procedure to reset his noes.
