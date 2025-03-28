Lively (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Lively has been dealing with a right ankle injury and hasn't played since Jan. 14. Even though he's been ramping up of late and even practiced with the Texas Legends of the G League earlier this month, it seems he's not ready to return to action yet. If he is ruled out, Lively's next chance to play will come against the Nets on Monday.
