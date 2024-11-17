Lively will remain in the starting role "for the next couple of games," head coach Jason Kidd told media, including Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life, in his post-game press conference following Saturday's win over the Spurs. "We'll see how D Live handles these next couple of games as a starter, and then we'll figure out who will start after that. But, D Live has been great."

Lively got the start in Saturday's win over the Spurs and posted seven points, four rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 20 minutes. Even though Daniel Gafford outplayed him with a 22-point, seven-rebound, three-block effort in only 18 minutes, it seems Lively will stay with the first unit for now. There's no timetable for Kidd to make a definitive decision on who will be the starting center going forward -- assuming he'll make one at some point.