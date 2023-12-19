Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively was sidelined for Monday's loss to Denver after spraining his ankle during Saturday's win over Portland, and he'll miss another game Wednesday. Dwight Powell started in Lively's absence Monday, but Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Markieff Morris and Greg Brown are also candidates for increased roles until the rookie center returns.