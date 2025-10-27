default-cbs-image
Lively (knee) won't play Monday against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Lively hitting the sidelines, Anthony Davis will likely slide over to center, which could allow D'Angelo Russell to finally move into the first unit. The Mavs play again Wednesday against the Pacers, and for now, Lively should be considered questionable for that one.

