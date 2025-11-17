Lively (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but despite seeing just 12 minutes Sunday, the Mavericks will hold Lively out as a precaution. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also out, meaning the Mavericks could rely heavily on Moussa Cisse. Dwight Powell could be in line for more run as well.