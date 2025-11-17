Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but despite seeing just 12 minutes Sunday, the Mavericks will hold Lively out as a precaution. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also out, meaning the Mavericks could rely heavily on Moussa Cisse. Dwight Powell could be in line for more run as well.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Makes defensive impact in return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Facing minutes limit in return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Cleared to return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Remains questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable for Wednesday•