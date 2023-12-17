Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Denver, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Lively sprained his left ankle during Saturday's win over Portland and will miss at least one additional contest. Maxi Kleber (toe) also remains out, and Richaun Holmes (illness) is questionable. Dwight Powell, Derrick Jones and Grant Williams are candidates for increased minutes at center.
