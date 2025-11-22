Lively (knee/rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Lively will take a seat for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set after posting four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Pelicans. In his absence, Daniel Gafford should start at center, with Moussa Cisse carving out a larger role in the frontcourt.