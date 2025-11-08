Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Lively is dealing with a knee issue, which will keep him sidelined for a seventh straight game. The team will likely turn to Dwight Powell and Daniel Gafford (ankle) to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
