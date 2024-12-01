Lively has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right knee hyperextension.

Lively left Saturday's win over Utah late in the fourth quarter, and while he returned to the bench, he never returned to the game. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Memphis. In Lively's absence, Daniel Gafford will likely move into the starting lineup, while Maxi Kleber is a candidate for increased minutes off the bench.