Lively has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a lower back contusion.

Lively took a scary fall on an alley-oop attempt and was assisted off the court before being ruled out for the rest of the tilt. While he's out, expect Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes to see more action. Fantasy managers should be on the lookout for a status update prior to Saturday's meeting with the Clippers at 10:30 pm ET.