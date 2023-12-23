Lively (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Lively will miss a fourth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. There remains no clear timetable for Lively's return. In the meantime, Dwight Powell will carry most of the load at the center position while Richaun Holmes could see some action as well.
