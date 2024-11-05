Lively (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Lively was a late addition to the injury report due to a right shoulder sprain, and it is unclear whether he will miss additional time. The 20-year-old has been a crucial piece off the Mavericks' bench, and he has averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 23.0 minutes per game in six regular-season outings. Lively's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Bulls.