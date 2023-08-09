Jones agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Mavericks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones garnered a modest reserve role in Chicago's frontcourt for two years but declined a $3.3 million player option to stick with the Bulls this summer. He now joins Grant Williams, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Richaun Holmes as new additions to a frontcourt that already featured Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. It's unclear how many minutes Jones will see right away with the Mavericks, but he brings a unique skill set to the crowded group.