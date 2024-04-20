Jones (shoulder) is not in the official injury report and will be available with no limitations for Game 1 of the series against the Clippers on Sunday.

Jones didn't play in the Mavericks' final game of the regular season since the coaching staff wanted to rest him before the start of the playoffs, but he shouldn't have any limitations against the Clippers on Sunday. Jones hasn't started a game for the Mavericks since Feb. 10, so he should see his regular minutes off the bench in the series opener.