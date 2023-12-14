Jones (quadriceps) is available to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Jones was initially listed as questionable after missing the Tuesday matchup against the Lakers, but he will give a go in this one and will be available. Given he has started in all but one of his appearances in 2023-24, it wouldn't be a surprise if he moves right back into the starting unit to face Minnesota.