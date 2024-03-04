Jones had 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the 76ers.

Jones stepped up with Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway and Daniel Gafford combining for just three points in 36 cumulative minutes of action. Despite Sunday's boom, it's tough to trust Jones for offensive production moving forward, as he entered the loss having posted two-for-seven shooting from deep across five contests since the All-Star break. His offensive usage has shrunk considerably, and his offensive track record does not support the returning of a larger role down the stretch.