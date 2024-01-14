Jones finished with 24 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to New Orleans.

Jones matching his season-high scoring performance even with Luka Doncic (ankle) unavailable is a notable feat. Jones had cooled considerably across nine appearances prior, connecting on just 21.4 percent of 3.1 threes per game, but Saturday's performance is a strong bounce-back. He continues to possess a huge role as a two-way asset for the Mavericks and benefits from Doncic's shot creation when healthy.