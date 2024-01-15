Jones (calf) won't play Monday versus the Pelicans.
Jones was carrying a doubtful tag into Monday, so his confirmed absence comes as little surprise. With Jones sidelined for the first time since Dec. 12, the Mavericks could turn to Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber to fill most of the minutes at power forward.
