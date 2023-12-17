Jones recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jones was strong on both ends of the floor for Dallas in a winning effort, finishing as one of three Mavericks starters with 18 or more points while leading the team in steals and handing out just under a handful of assists as a starter. Jones set a season-high assist total in the performance, now having scored 15 or more points in eight contests this year.