Jones (illness) didn't play during Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks labeled Jones as questionable before Thursday's preseason opener but didn't provide any updates ahead of tipoff. He didn't see any playing time during the matchup, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's rematch against Minnesota. If he's unable to play Saturday, he'll have plenty of time to recover before Dallas faces the Pistons on Oct. 20.