Jones produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 144-126 win over the Clippers.
Jones delivered his first double-double of the season and continues to produce steadily, as he has scored in double digits in four of his last seven contests. That said, he still holds a secondary role on the offensive scheme since he shares the court with two dominant ball-handlers such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
