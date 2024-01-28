Jones (wrist) won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Jones was initially labeled questionable for the contest with a sprained right wrist he sustained Friday against Atlanta, but he'll be in street clothes Saturday. In his stead, Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber would be the likely candidates to pick up more minutes. Jones' next chance to play will come Monday versus Orlando.
