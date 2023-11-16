Jones produced 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.

The journeyman forward is playing for his fifth team in eight NBA seasons, but Jones seems to be fitting right in on the Mavericks. He's started 12 straight games to begin the campaign and has already scored 20 or more points twice, something he hadn't done at all since March 2020 when he was a member of the Heat. Jones' improved three-point shooting is helping boost his numbers, and his 1.5 threes per game and 36.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc would both be career highs if he can maintain that pace.