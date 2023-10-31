Jones amassed 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jones has started each of the Mavericks' three games this season, but he totaled only five points over 25 minutes during the team's first two contests. The veteran forward flipped the script in a standout effort Monday, going 7-for-10 from the field -- including 4-for-6 from three-point range -- to finish behind Luka Doncic as Dallas' second-leading scorer. Jones has struggled to put up numbers worthy of fantasy relevancy throughout his career, so it will likely take more than this strong performance to make him a trendy name as a waiver-wire add.